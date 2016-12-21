San Jose Police DUI Checkpoint Sets Up in Downtown
As holiday celebrations begin to ramp up, the San Jose Police Department set up its first holiday sobriety checkpoint, cracking down on drinking and driving. In downtown San Jose, three lanes of traffic on Fourth Street near San Fernando Street were being funneled down to one lane.
