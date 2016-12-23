San Jose: Neighbors band together as police unit takes big swings at burglaries
The Cory neighborhood, nestled just north of Westfield Valley Fair and consisting of more than 1,200 households strong, is on the offensive. After a streak of nine burglaries in about two weeks earlier this month, there have been few naked street poles in the area, with brightly colored warning fliers adorning the rest.
