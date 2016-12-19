San Jose: Man shot to death at gas station near Campbell border

A man was shot to death in a confrontation at a West San Jose gas station late Sunday, bringing the city's killings to its highest point in a quarter century, authorities said. The shooting was the city's 46th homicide of the year, a tally last reached in 2012 and marking the highest total in 25 years, since 53 were recorded in 1991.

