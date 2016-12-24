San Jose charter school for truants, troubled youth is approved

File photo shows retired Assistant District Attorney Marc Buller describing the area where he hopes to build Legacy Academy, a charter middle school for troubled kids, on the grounds of Emaus Church in southeast San Jose. The Santa Clara County Board of Education has unanimously approved a former deputy district attorney's proposal to open a charter middle school aimed at foster youth, children on probation and those who have been expelled or are chronically truant.

