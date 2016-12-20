San Jose: Authorities identify 18-year-old man killed in gas station shooting

Police have identified an 18-year-old San Jose man who was shot to death during a confrontation at a gas station parking lot late Sunday, as detectives continue searching for the shooter. The shooting was reported around 11:51 p.m. Sunday at the Mobil gas station at Winchester Boulevard and Cadillac Drive just north of the Campbell border, according to San Jose police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.