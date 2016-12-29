Residents concerned with San Jose homeless encampment after body found
Residents in San Jose are concerned about a homeless encampment after a body was found that police say may have been dead for several days. The death was reported at 11:43 a.m. at the encampment located behind a sound wall along the east side of northbound Highway 280 near McLaughlin Avenue, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.
