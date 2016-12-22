New soccer fields, clubhouse planned for Pioneer High

A soccer ball sits in a water puddle during a weekend practice for an Almaden Valley Youth Soccer League team, the Almaden Phoenix, at Pioneer High School in San Jose, California on Saturday, January 29, 2005. San Jose Unified School District and San Jose city officials are in the early stages of planning field renovations and construction of a new clubhouse with help from Almaden Soccer.

