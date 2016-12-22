New soccer fields, clubhouse planned for Pioneer High
A soccer ball sits in a water puddle during a weekend practice for an Almaden Valley Youth Soccer League team, the Almaden Phoenix, at Pioneer High School in San Jose, California on Saturday, January 29, 2005. San Jose Unified School District and San Jose city officials are in the early stages of planning field renovations and construction of a new clubhouse with help from Almaden Soccer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|Dick Daily
|4
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 20
|Jay m25
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Dec 17
|Maria who is fed ...
|290
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC