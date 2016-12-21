Multi-car rollover crash closes I-280 in San Jose
A rollover crash blocked all lanes on Interstate 280 near Bird Avenue in San Jose on Wednesday morning, the CHP said. A rollover crash blocked all lanes on Interstate 280 near Bird Avenue in San Jose on Wednesday morning, the CHP said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Mon
|Charlie Chan
|5
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 24
|Dick Daily
|4
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Dec 17
|Maria who is fed ...
|290
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC