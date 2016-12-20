Milpitas: Council OKa s environmental report for recycled water pipeline project
A five-part project being pursued by the City of Milpitas will expand recycled water pipelines in Milpitas for irrigating park land and landscaping through 2020-21, and will cost around $60 million. Photo courtesy of City of Milpitas Despite Gov. Jerry Brown allowing California cities to loosen their water use restrictions with the easing of the state's years long drought, Milpitas officials are still looking to develop multiple sources of water and reduce the usage of potable water for non-drinking purposes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milpitas Post.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|Dick Daily
|4
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 20
|Jay m25
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Dec 17
|Maria who is fed ...
|290
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC