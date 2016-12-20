Milpitas: Council OKa s environmental report for recycled water pipeline project

A five-part project being pursued by the City of Milpitas will expand recycled water pipelines in Milpitas for irrigating park land and landscaping through 2020-21, and will cost around $60 million. Photo courtesy of City of Milpitas Despite Gov. Jerry Brown allowing California cities to loosen their water use restrictions with the easing of the state's years long drought, Milpitas officials are still looking to develop multiple sources of water and reduce the usage of potable water for non-drinking purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milpitas Post.