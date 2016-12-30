Milpitas: City, San Jose enter into t...

Milpitas: City, San Jose enter into tolling agreement over Garden City collection contract

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

On Tuesday, Sunnyvale City Council voted unanimously to start negotiations with the City of Milpitas to use the SMaRT Station recycling facility in Sunnyvale under its contract with Garden City ahd possibly to truck garbage to the Kirby Canyon landfill in Morgan Hill. The graph shows the extra capacity the Kirby landfill currently has to handle Milpitas' solid waste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Just Sayin (Mar '14) Thu lol 87
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 24 Dick Daily 4
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Dec 21 Sleepyv 114
News 2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced Dec 19 Hellary Cliton 2
Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo! Dec 17 Hellary Cliton 2
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 17 MARKS LIEBOOK 2
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,471,546

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC