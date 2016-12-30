Milpitas: City, San Jose enter into tolling agreement over Garden City collection contract

On Tuesday, Sunnyvale City Council voted unanimously to start negotiations with the City of Milpitas to use the SMaRT Station recycling facility in Sunnyvale under its contract with Garden City ahd possibly to truck garbage to the Kirby Canyon landfill in Morgan Hill. The graph shows the extra capacity the Kirby landfill currently has to handle Milpitas' solid waste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.