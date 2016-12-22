Man convicted in San Jose murder of college graduate

A 28-year-old man was convicted of murder Wednesday for a downtown San Jose shooting that took the life of a college graduate who had recently returned home from Kansas last year, prosecutors said today. Gregory "G-Stacks" Thompson, of San Jose, was convicted of first-degree murder with an allegation of personal use of a firearm in the death of 25-year-old Marvin Jackson on June 27, 2015, Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Amir Alem said.

