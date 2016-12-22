Leland High club seeks to destigmatize mental health

Natasha Denton, 14, gets a kiss from Oliver, a Furry Friends therapy dog visiting students during their stressful finals week at Leland High School Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. The visit was organized by the "Lets Bring Change 2 Mind" club, which is working to erase the stigma of mental illness, and to improve the learning environment at Leland.

