Key Bay Area figures in Nuestra Familia prison gang sentenced for murders, drugs

A leader, two Bay Area commanders, and a street solider in the Nuestra Familia prison gang have received long prison sentences for murders in Oakland and San Jose, racketeering, drug trafficking, robberies, assaults and other crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The sentences handed down by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Wednesday bring to a close a six-year federal and local law enforcement investigation into the criminal organization that resulted in convictions and prison terms for 12 Nuestra Familia members, prosecutors said.

