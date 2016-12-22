Key Bay Area figures in Nuestra Familia prison gang sentenced for murders, drugs
A leader, two Bay Area commanders, and a street solider in the Nuestra Familia prison gang have received long prison sentences for murders in Oakland and San Jose, racketeering, drug trafficking, robberies, assaults and other crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The sentences handed down by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Wednesday bring to a close a six-year federal and local law enforcement investigation into the criminal organization that resulted in convictions and prison terms for 12 Nuestra Familia members, prosecutors said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|Dick Daily
|4
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 20
|Jay m25
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Dec 17
|Maria who is fed ...
|290
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC