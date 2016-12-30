Holiday hound: Police rescue puppy st...

Holiday hound: Police rescue puppy stolen in violent home robbery

A wolf cub of a puppy braved an incredible journey over the holiday weekend when she was dognapped during a violent home robbery, police said, only to be rescued in the nick of time for a Christmas Day reunion with her owner. The adventure began when the owner of the Alaskan Malamute pup posted a Craiglist ad putting her up for sale, and the morning of Dec. 23, a man responding to the ad showed up to their home on Lyndale Avenue.

