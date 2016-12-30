Holiday hound: Police rescue puppy stolen in violent home robbery
A wolf cub of a puppy braved an incredible journey over the holiday weekend when she was dognapped during a violent home robbery, police said, only to be rescued in the nick of time for a Christmas Day reunion with her owner. The adventure began when the owner of the Alaskan Malamute pup posted a Craiglist ad putting her up for sale, and the morning of Dec. 23, a man responding to the ad showed up to their home on Lyndale Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Sat
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Fri
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Fri
|MARK FARKER
|5
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Dec 29
|lol
|87
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC