Herhold: Why San Jose's water lacks fluoride
The Montevina Water Treatment Plant, which is the primary water supply source for the Town of Los Gatos and the surrounding West Valley communities. Photograph courtesy of the San Jose Water Company A few weeks ago, we got good news on water fluoridation from Mercury News writer Paul Rogers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Dec 29
|lol
|87
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC