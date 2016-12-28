Garden as art: Forest garden
When you live in the city but you love the forest, what do you do? Create a smaller version in your backyard, which is what Steve and Leota Kuzma did at their Willow Glen, San Jose home. The couple has planted a small forest of dwarf Alberta spruce trees and created a dry creek bed with a few pools of water.
