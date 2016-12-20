East San Jose: County tells controversial monk to pay up
A controversial monk's plan to build a Buddhist temple in the East Foothills is floundering, having fallen months behind in fine payments and put on notice from the county that they need to pay the bill in full, and fast. Monk Tuan Van Nguyen, who goes by Master Thich Duc Huy, has wanted to build a temple in the residential unincorporated neighborhood since acquiring the Klein Road site in 2011.
