Drunk Driver in Fatal Christmas Crash Wanted on DUI

A 25-year-old mother suspected of causing a deadly double drunk-driving crash, was wanted on a misdemeanor DUI warrant when she killed herself and a teenage boy as he was traveling in a Lexus with his family on Christmas morning, San Jose police confirmed. In earlier interviews this week, some of Jessica Zamora's relatives refused to talk about her alcohol habits, though they came to mourn her death at the accident site of Capitol Expressway and Snell Avenue with beer bottles, which were eventually cleaned up.

