Domestic Dispute Turns Into Police St...

Domestic Dispute Turns Into Police Standoff in San Jose

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

A domestic dispute in South San Jose, near the Campbell border, turned into a brief police standoff with an armed father Tuesday afternoon, according to San Jose police. A woman told NBC Bay Area she was bringing her son to see his father at his home on New Jersey Street, near Camden Avenue, when an argument ensued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Mon Charlie Chan 5
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 24 Dick Daily 4
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Dec 21 Sleepyv 114
News 2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced Dec 19 Hellary Cliton 2
Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo! Dec 17 Hellary Cliton 2
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 17 MARKS LIEBOOK 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Dec 17 Maria who is fed ... 290
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,388,678

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC