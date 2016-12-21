Domestic Dispute Turns Into Police Standoff in San Jose
A domestic dispute in South San Jose, near the Campbell border, turned into a brief police standoff with an armed father Tuesday afternoon, according to San Jose police. A woman told NBC Bay Area she was bringing her son to see his father at his home on New Jersey Street, near Camden Avenue, when an argument ensued.
