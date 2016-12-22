Defeated San Jose councilman hires three political allies on his way out

San Jose City Council District 4 candidate Manh Nguyen speaks during a candidate forum for San Jose City Council District 4 at the Berryessa Community Center in San Jose, Calif., on Monday, March 9, 2015. With less than three weeks left in office, defeated San Jose City Councilman Manh Nguyen decided to hire three new employees - all of whom supported his ballot recount a few months ago and have ties to Nguyen's political ally who also lost his bid for office this year.

