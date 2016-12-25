Christmas tragedy: 14-year-old boy an...

Christmas tragedy: 14-year-old boy and suspected DUI driver killed in San Jose crash

Sunday Dec 25

Less than an hour into Christmas Day, tragedy struck a local family when their 14-year-old son was killed in a collision that also killed the suspected DUI driver who hit them, according to San Jose police. The crash was reported about 12:28 a.m. Sunday when a 2012 Chevy Malibu traveling westbound on Capitol Expressway near Snell Avenue crossed over the center median, police said.

