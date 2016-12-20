Breakfast Club comes to midtown San Jose

Breakfast Club comes to midtown San Jose

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

At The Breakfast Club you can get lunch at 7 a.m. or breakfast at 2:30 p.m. The Breakfast Club has just opened on the ground floor of the Meridian at Midtown apartments, the newest development at San Carlos Street and Meridian Avenue. The restaurant, which is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., promises to serve you a hamburger at 7 a.m. if that's what you crave at that hour, or blueberry-lemon ricotta pancakes at 2:30 p.m. Also on the inaugural menu are omelettes ; benedicts ; scrambles ; sandwiches ; chilaquiles and huevos ranchero; and homemade corned beef hash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) 9 hr Dick Daily 4
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Dec 21 Sleepyv 114
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 20 Jay m25 4
News 2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced Dec 19 Hellary Cliton 2
Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo! Dec 17 Hellary Cliton 2
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 17 MARKS LIEBOOK 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Dec 17 Maria who is fed ... 290
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,392

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC