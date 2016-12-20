Breakfast Club comes to midtown San Jose
At The Breakfast Club you can get lunch at 7 a.m. or breakfast at 2:30 p.m. The Breakfast Club has just opened on the ground floor of the Meridian at Midtown apartments, the newest development at San Carlos Street and Meridian Avenue. The restaurant, which is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., promises to serve you a hamburger at 7 a.m. if that's what you crave at that hour, or blueberry-lemon ricotta pancakes at 2:30 p.m. Also on the inaugural menu are omelettes ; benedicts ; scrambles ; sandwiches ; chilaquiles and huevos ranchero; and homemade corned beef hash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|Dick Daily
|4
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 20
|Jay m25
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Dec 17
|Maria who is fed ...
|290
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC