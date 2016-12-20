Breakfast Club comes to midtown San Jose

At The Breakfast Club you can get lunch at 7 a.m. or breakfast at 2:30 p.m. The Breakfast Club has just opened on the ground floor of the Meridian at Midtown apartments, the newest development at San Carlos Street and Meridian Avenue. The restaurant, which is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., promises to serve you a hamburger at 7 a.m. if that's what you crave at that hour, or blueberry-lemon ricotta pancakes at 2:30 p.m. Also on the inaugural menu are omelettes ; benedicts ; scrambles ; sandwiches ; chilaquiles and huevos ranchero; and homemade corned beef hash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.