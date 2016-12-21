Boy, 14, killed by DUI driver on Christmas in San Jose, cops say

A 14-year-old boy was killed early Christmas morning, when he and his family were struck head-on by a drunken 25-year-old woman, who also died in the crash, police said. The wreck happened around 12:30 a.m., when the woman behind the wheel of a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu crossed into oncoming traffic while heading west on Capitol Expressway near Snell Avenue, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.