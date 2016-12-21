Boy, 14, killed by DUI driver on Christmas in San Jose, cops say
A 14-year-old boy was killed early Christmas morning, when he and his family were struck head-on by a drunken 25-year-old woman, who also died in the crash, police said. The wreck happened around 12:30 a.m., when the woman behind the wheel of a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu crossed into oncoming traffic while heading west on Capitol Expressway near Snell Avenue, said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Mon
|Charlie Chan
|5
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 24
|Dick Daily
|4
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Dec 17
|Maria who is fed ...
|290
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC