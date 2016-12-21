Aruba President: Mobile First Platfor...

Aruba President: Mobile First Platform Is A Partner Recurring Revenue ...

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: CRN

Aruba President Dominic Orr told CRN that the company's new Mobile First Platform is set to power a recurring revenue wireless platform as a service revolution in the channel versus what he called rival Cisco Meraki's locked down, "no differentiation" model. Aruba, in fact, is moving aggressively to exploit its longtime open Application Programming Interface and multi-vendor underpinning to get partners to build out their own branded wireless-as-a-service platform leveraging the Mobile First Platform with custom software development and third party application tie ins.

