Apple manager stabbed to death on Christmas Eve, husband arrested
A troubled San Jose, Calif. man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death on Christmas Eve was participating in court-ordered therapy after being arrested earlier this year for domestic-violence-related issues, records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|2 hr
|anonymous
|86
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Mon
|Charlie Chan
|5
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 24
|Dick Daily
|4
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC