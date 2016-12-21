Apple manager stabbed to death on Chr...

Apple manager stabbed to death on Christmas Eve, husband arrested

11 hrs ago

A troubled San Jose, Calif. man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death on Christmas Eve was participating in court-ordered therapy after being arrested earlier this year for domestic-violence-related issues, records show.

