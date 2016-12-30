3 arrested in fatal shooting during robbery
Three suspects have been arrested for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy during a robbery at a San Jose park in October, police said on Friday. San Jose police announced Friday that San Jose residents Marcos Antonio Jimenez, 20, Marco Antonio Ruiz, 19, and Suzette Angel Campos, 19, are all in custody in connection with the shooting death of Umberto Salas on Oct. 19. Salas had been sitting in his car with another man at Dove Hill Park, near Ravens Place Way and Muir Place Court, at about 8:40 p.m. when two suspects tried to rob them, police said.
