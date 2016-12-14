14-year-old, woman killed in suspecte...

14-year-old, woman killed in suspected DUI crash in San Jose

A suspected drunken driver hit a San Jose family car's head-on, killing her and a 14-year-old boy early Christmas morning. The San Jose Mercury News reports that the 12:30 a.m. Sunday crash happened when a 25-year-old woman crossed into oncoming traffic on Capitol Expressway.

