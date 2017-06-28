Young San Diego developer sees 41 West as kickstart to career
Tangsoc is the developer of 41 West, a 10-story luxury condo building in Bankers Hill a stone's throw from Balboa Park. Ranging from $1 million to $4.5 million, 15 of the 41 units have already sold.
