Three year Housing First - San Diego plan kicks off

The San Diego Housing Commission and area elected officials Wednesday kicked off a three-year, $80 million program to provide more housing for the area's burgeoning homeless population. The new phase of the commission's Housing First-San Diego plan involves six initiatives, which include giving incentives to landlords to rent to the homeless, providing more than 700 housing vouchers, constructing more voucher- eligible housing units, and assisting 600 more families that become homeless because of a sudden change like loss of a job.

