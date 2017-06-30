The trade flap roiling the solar industry - and Trump may have the final word
Installers from Baker Electric Solar place solar panels on the roof of a home in Scripps Ranch. In one corner is a bankrupt maker of solar panels from Georgia that says a flood of inexpensive imports from countries like China are hollowing out what's left of solar's manufacturing base in the U.S. and a global tariff needs to be imposed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|DrLilly
|155
|fraud alert: solid solutions 24/7 towing (Feb '15)
|22 hr
|notapplicable
|2
|Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass Wild Fi...
|Sun
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Kitty
|302
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 30
|F Off Infolinks
|13
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|Jun 29
|San Diego
|124
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC