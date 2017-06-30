The Rosie Network provides support for military entrepreneurs
This Saturday, they will also host a showcase at Westfield Mission Valley mall, where San Diegans can help support these businesses. Stephanie Brown from the Rosie Network and Navy veteran and president of Mettano Design Monetta Plassmyer visited Morning Extra to share information on the event and how San Diego is one of the fastest-growing military entrepreneur communities in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|13 hr
|DrLilly
|155
|fraud alert: solid solutions 24/7 towing (Feb '15)
|20 hr
|notapplicable
|2
|Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass Wild Fi...
|Sun
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Kitty
|302
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 30
|F Off Infolinks
|13
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|Jun 29
|San Diego
|124
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC