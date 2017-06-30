The Rosie Network provides support for military entrepreneurs

This Saturday, they will also host a showcase at Westfield Mission Valley mall, where San Diegans can help support these businesses. Stephanie Brown from the Rosie Network and Navy veteran and president of Mettano Design Monetta Plassmyer visited Morning Extra to share information on the event and how San Diego is one of the fastest-growing military entrepreneur communities in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.