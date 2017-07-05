That's a lot of funnel cakes - San Diego County Fair just misses new attendance record

Sweet treats, wild rides, barnyard animals and Western-themed exhibits drew more than 1.56 million visitors to this year's San Diego County Fair - the second largest attendance in the fair's history and about 44,000 shy of last year's record of roughly 1.6 million, officials said early Wednesday. Sweet treats, wild rides, barnyard animals and Western-themed exhibits drew more than 1.56 million visitors to this year's San Diego County Fair - the second largest attendance in the fair's history and about 44,000 shy of last year's record of roughly 1.6 million, officials said early Wednesday.

