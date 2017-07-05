That's a lot of funnel cakes - San Diego County Fair just misses new attendance record
Sweet treats, wild rides, barnyard animals and Western-themed exhibits drew more than 1.56 million visitors to this year's San Diego County Fair - the second largest attendance in the fair's history and about 44,000 shy of last year's record of roughly 1.6 million, officials said early Wednesday.
