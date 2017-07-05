That's a lot of funnel cakes - San Di...

That's a lot of funnel cakes - San Diego County Fair just misses new attendance record

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Sweet treats, wild rides, barnyard animals and Western-themed exhibits drew more than 1.56 million visitors to this year's San Diego County Fair - the second largest attendance in the fair's history and about 44,000 shy of last year's record of roughly 1.6 million, officials said early Wednesday. Sweet treats, wild rides, barnyard animals and Western-themed exhibits drew more than 1.56 million visitors to this year's San Diego County Fair - the second largest attendance in the fair's history and about 44,000 shy of last year's record of roughly 1.6 million, officials said early Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) 17 hr Bam 158
Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass Wild Fi... 18 hr Hot Chick 5
Imperial Beach Jukebox (Jun '12) 21 hr Musikologist 17
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Wed ggg 15
Poll IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08) Mon DrLilly 155
fraud alert: solid solutions 24/7 towing (Feb '15) Jul 3 notapplicable 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jul 2 Kitty 302
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County was issued at July 06 at 1:08PM PDT

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC