SWAT Standoff ends with peaceful surrender in Rancho Penasquitos
A man was in custody Tuesday following a standoff with a SWAT team at his Rancho Penasquitos home where his three children were also inside. Police were called out to the home in the 9300 block of Vervain Street at 8:06 p.m. Monday for a domestic disturbance, said San Diego police Officer John Buttle.
