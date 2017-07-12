Surfacing: Five Places to Go in San D...

Surfacing: Five Places to Go in San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

In San Diego, residents have long heard the charge that their fair city is a place where people put more stock in sunny weather and surfing than in art, architecture and cuisine. But Barrio Logan is challenging that outdated perception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay-Bi Skype fun 11 hr Gabe4u2c 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 22 hr Take 2 309
WARNING About Steve Cummings - CEO of Union Bank 22 hr Steve Cummings 1
Best Solar Company in San Diego Tue Coal is King 2
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... Mon Dr Notcare 9
Poll SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15) Jul 10 un agenda 21 17
Review: Quick Lock and Pick Jul 9 jeffharambe 8
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. American Idol
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,650 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC