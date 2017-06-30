Struck out twice in San Diego
David Ross is full of stories. Gaunt yet sprightly at 82, Ross, known to his many friends on the streets of downtown San Diego as "Water Man Dave" or "Water Man," has spent more than a decade supplying the city's homeless residents with bottled water with a side of humor and hope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iphone 5 charger needed to upload unwanted pics...
|2 hr
|Andy Griffith
|2
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|5 hr
|ggg
|15
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Mon
|DrLilly
|155
|fraud alert: solid solutions 24/7 towing (Feb '15)
|Mon
|notapplicable
|2
|Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass Wild Fi...
|Sun
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jul 2
|Kitty
|302
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|Jun 29
|San Diego
|124
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC