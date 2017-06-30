South Bay Psychiatrist Accused Of Overprescribing Controlled Substances
A South Bay psychiatrist, Dr. Greg Paniccia, is accused of gross negligence and overprescribing controlled substances to five patients, according to an accusation filed by the Medical Board of California. The accusation, filed in the administrative law court on May 1, alleges Paniccia prescribed narcotics, sedatives and other powerful drugs "...without an appropriate prior examination and medical indication," and that "...he knew or reasonably should have known" that four of those five patients were drug addicts who would use those controlled substances "...for a non-medical purpose."
