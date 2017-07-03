See how long it took San Diego to respond to 20,000 city trash requests
When residents make requests to San Diego's city trash department, the average completion time for responding is nine days, according to city data - although officials say the data is flawed. The city has received more than 20,000 trash-related service requests since 2010, according to data obtained by U-T Data Watch.
