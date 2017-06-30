San Diego Superior Court to close courtrooms, cut staff because of budget shortfall

The San Diego Superior Court is expecting at least a $6 million cut to its budget this fiscal year, leading court authorities to reduce staff, consolidate departments and close courtrooms, all of which will reduce public access. Because of the state's funding structure, which is based on workload, San Diego County's court budget for the fiscal year that began Saturday is $171.8 million, roughly $30 million less than it was in fiscal 2008, said Presiding Judge Jeffrey Barton.

