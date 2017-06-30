San Diego Superior Court to close courtrooms, cut staff because of budget shortfall
The San Diego Superior Court is expecting at least a $6 million cut to its budget this fiscal year, leading court authorities to reduce staff, consolidate departments and close courtrooms, all of which will reduce public access. Because of the state's funding structure, which is based on workload, San Diego County's court budget for the fiscal year that began Saturday is $171.8 million, roughly $30 million less than it was in fiscal 2008, said Presiding Judge Jeffrey Barton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|Kitty
|302
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Fri
|F Off Infolinks
|13
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|Thu
|San Diego
|124
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 29
|Stiffed
|7
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Jun 28
|Sexchange
|154
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Jun 28
|Lisancali
|157
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC