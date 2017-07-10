San Diego school board approves legal...

San Diego school board approves legal action over AP exams in Scripps Ranch

San Diego's school board has voted unanimously to take legal action after the Advanced Placement tests of more than 500 of the city's high school students were declared invalid because their seats were too close together. The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education voted 4-0 Thursday night to take legal action against the College Board, which oversees the exams.

