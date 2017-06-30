San Diego landmark celebrates birthday

Tuesday is our nation's 241st birthday, but it's also the birthday of a high-profile San Diego landmark: the Giant Dipper roller coaster in oceanfront Belmont Park. One of San Diego's most notable and popular attractions, the historic Giant Dipper is marking its 92nd birthday Tuesday.

