San Diego landmark celebrates birthday
Tuesday is our nation's 241st birthday, but it's also the birthday of a high-profile San Diego landmark: the Giant Dipper roller coaster in oceanfront Belmont Park. One of San Diego's most notable and popular attractions, the historic Giant Dipper is marking its 92nd birthday Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|19 hr
|DrLilly
|155
|fraud alert: solid solutions 24/7 towing (Feb '15)
|Mon
|notapplicable
|2
|Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass Wild Fi...
|Sun
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jul 2
|Kitty
|302
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 30
|F Off Infolinks
|13
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|Jun 29
|San Diego
|124
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC