San Diego chefs nominated for Zagat 30 Under 30 list
Since 1979, Zagat has been on the forefront of identifying top restaurants and chefs in the United States. This year, the dining guide is changing course and launching a national list of 30 Under 30 hospitality professionals, a roundup of which has been focused only on select regions since its inception six years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|DrLilly
|155
|fraud alert: solid solutions 24/7 towing (Feb '15)
|10 hr
|notapplicable
|2
|Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass Wild Fi...
|Sun
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Kitty
|302
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 30
|F Off Infolinks
|13
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|Jun 29
|San Diego
|124
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC