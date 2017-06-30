San Diegans Flock to Beaches for 4th of July
NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian reports from Del Mar as campers and beach goers prepare for the 4th of July. Tens of thousands of people flock to the coast for the Fourth of July, which is typically the busiest beach weekend of the year.
