Safety alert issued at Miramar College after sexual battery case reported
A safety alert was issued Thursday at Miramar College after a female student reported being slapped on the butt by an adult male. According to college police, the female student was walking between buildings on campus when a suspect riding his bike slapped her on her butt while yelling "nice ass."
