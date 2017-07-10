Safety alert issued at Miramar Colleg...

Safety alert issued at Miramar College after sexual battery case reported

A safety alert was issued Thursday at Miramar College after a female student reported being slapped on the butt by an adult male. According to college police, the female student was walking between buildings on campus when a suspect riding his bike slapped her on her butt while yelling "nice ass."

