Rosie Flores, San Diego-bred dynamo of rockabilly and cow-punk, returns

As a teenage musician in the 1960s, Rosie Flores played in the all-girl San Diego band Penelope's Children. In the 1970s, she led the country-rocking Rosie & The Screamers, before co-founding the pioneering, all-woman L.A. cow-punk group the Screamin' Sirens in the early 1980s.

