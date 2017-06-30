Pe a Spring - a cool spot in Anza-Borrego
If your route into Anza-Borrego Desert State Park takes you on S-22, sometimes known as Montezuma Grade, and past the hamlet of Ranchita, then you are well aware of the inspiring vistas as you wind your way down to the desert floor. This road was officially opened on June 24, 1964, and was dubbed the "400 Story Glass Elevator" by James Copley, then Chairman of Copley Newspapers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iphone 5 charger needed to upload unwanted pics...
|2 hr
|Andy Griffith
|2
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|5 hr
|ggg
|15
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Mon
|DrLilly
|155
|fraud alert: solid solutions 24/7 towing (Feb '15)
|Mon
|notapplicable
|2
|Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass Wild Fi...
|Sun
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jul 2
|Kitty
|302
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|Jun 29
|San Diego
|124
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC