Pe a Spring - a cool spot in Anza-Borrego

If your route into Anza-Borrego Desert State Park takes you on S-22, sometimes known as Montezuma Grade, and past the hamlet of Ranchita, then you are well aware of the inspiring vistas as you wind your way down to the desert floor. This road was officially opened on June 24, 1964, and was dubbed the "400 Story Glass Elevator" by James Copley, then Chairman of Copley Newspapers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.