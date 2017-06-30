Owner of stolen Buick is back in the driver's seat
"This was an inside job," Stefaun said. "The cameras were tilted, they knew the timing, they knew when the car in front of it was gone."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|10 hr
|DrLilly
|155
|fraud alert: solid solutions 24/7 towing (Feb '15)
|17 hr
|notapplicable
|2
|Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass Wild Fi...
|Sun
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Kitty
|302
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 30
|F Off Infolinks
|13
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|Jun 29
|San Diego
|124
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC