Otay Water District customers vs. the city of San Diego

On Tuesday, May 30, the Otay Water District filed a lawsuit in Superior Court against the city of San Diego challenging the rate the City charges the District for recycled or reclaimed water. Otay's lawsuit comes after many years of failed attempts involving numerous staff discussions, community engagement, dialogue with the city council, and most recently mediation, to correct unlawful rates for recycled water, which the city adopted in November 2015.

