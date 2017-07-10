Ocean Beach residents not sold on new...

Ocean Beach residents not sold on new Target Express store

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

To the dismay of many Ocean Beach residents, major retailer Target Express is poised to take over an antique shop on Newport Avenue. The large commercial building has been a staple in Ocean Beach for years, but has been on the market for over a year for $6.5 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WARNING About Steve Cummings - CEO of Union Bank 19 hr Steve Cummings 1
Best Solar Company in San Diego 23 hr Coal is King 2
Review: Quick Lock and Pick Jul 9 jeffharambe 8
Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass Wild Fi... Jul 5 Hot Chick 5
racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07) Jun 27 Dave 380
Review: Sea World San Diego Jun 26 SEA WORLD SAN DIEGO 85
4th of July Jun 26 SherBear 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,843 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC