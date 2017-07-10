Ocean Beach residents not sold on new Target Express store
To the dismay of many Ocean Beach residents, major retailer Target Express is poised to take over an antique shop on Newport Avenue. The large commercial building has been a staple in Ocean Beach for years, but has been on the market for over a year for $6.5 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WARNING About Steve Cummings - CEO of Union Bank
|19 hr
|Steve Cummings
|1
|Best Solar Company in San Diego
|23 hr
|Coal is King
|2
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|Jul 9
|jeffharambe
|8
|Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass Wild Fi...
|Jul 5
|Hot Chick
|5
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|Jun 27
|Dave
|380
|Review: Sea World San Diego
|Jun 26
|SEA WORLD SAN DIEGO
|85
|4th of July
|Jun 26
|SherBear
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC