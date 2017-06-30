Man's throat cut in attack, seeks hel...

Man's throat cut in attack, seeks help at Nestor residence

Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego police arrested a man at Berry Park in Nestor Friday, suspected of slitting another man's throat with a box cutter. The victim was taken to a hospital.

San Diego, CA

