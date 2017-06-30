Man's throat cut in attack, seeks help at Nestor residence
San Diego police arrested a man at Berry Park in Nestor Friday, suspected of slitting another man's throat with a box cutter. The victim was taken to a hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Little Louie
|301
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Fri
|F Off Infolinks
|13
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|Thu
|San Diego
|124
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 29
|Stiffed
|7
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Jun 28
|Sexchange
|154
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Jun 28
|Lisancali
|157
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC