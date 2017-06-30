Man trying to abduct a 6-year-old boy arrested in Fox Canyon

A man trying to abduct a 6-year-old boy in the Fox Canyon neighborhood was thwarted when his truck wouldn't start, police said. The 52-year-old man was arrested for the attempted abduction, which occurred about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Ontario Avenue, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-am.