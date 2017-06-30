Man trying to abduct a 6-year-old boy...

Man trying to abduct a 6-year-old boy arrested in Fox Canyon

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-am

A man trying to abduct a 6-year-old boy in the Fox Canyon neighborhood was thwarted when his truck wouldn't start, police said. The 52-year-old man was arrested for the attempted abduction, which occurred about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Ontario Avenue, San Diego police officer John Buttle said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-am.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
iphone 5 charger needed to upload unwanted pics... 2 hr Andy Griffith 2
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 5 hr ggg 15
Poll IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08) Mon DrLilly 155
fraud alert: solid solutions 24/7 towing (Feb '15) Mon notapplicable 2
Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass Wild Fi... Sun Newsroom_LA 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jul 2 Kitty 302
Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12) Jun 29 San Diego 124
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for San Diego County was issued at July 05 at 1:43PM PDT

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,266 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC